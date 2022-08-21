Las Cruces Comic Con returns for the first time in 5 years

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Fans of comic books, superheroes, pop culture, and everything in between made their way to the Las Cruces Convention Center Saturday and Sunday for the first Comic Con event to happen here since 2017.

"I'm glad that there have been enough people that have wanted to come back" said Mariah Docksteader, the event coordinator for a Star Wars-themed costume club.

The event first went on hiatus after the 2017 edition of the event due to construction in the Las Cruces Convention Center, and then the COVID-19 pandemic put any hopes of a return to a halt back in 2020.

"When we had [the Las Cruces Comic Con] go on hiatus, it was sad," she added. According to her, "coming back and seeing the line outside on Saturday morning was amazing."

Events that took place at the convention over the weekend included meet and greets, Q&A's, costume and cosplay contests, trivia, and karaoke. Lightsaber demonstrations were also held on Saturday morning.

Sam Ferguson, the creator of a lightsaber-inspired martial arts club called Sol Forge Saber Academy, spoke with ABC-7 about the importance of events like these being held in the city.

"It’s a way for people of all ages to express themselves in a place that is comfortable, that is safe, and beings about a unique display of expression," said Ferguson.

He added that "you have cosplayers of all sorts, fans of all sorts, who normally wouldn’t feel comfortable expressing what they love in a normal public medium, but these events like this allow them to come out and feel comfortable, not feel judged, or strange amongst others."