Cool Canyon Nights, El Fresco take music outdoors for summer
by Cindy Ramirez, El Paso Matters
May 8, 2024
Here’s a roundup of some culture and civic events in the borderland in the coming week.
Cool Canyon Nights Music Series
The 2024 season of Cool Canyon Nights kicks off on Thursday, May 9, at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater with Mariachi Los Arrieros on the main stage. Other performers this year include Sonora Skandalo, Jim Ward and Fungi Mungle.
The series runs every Thursday through Aug. 1 at the canyon, 1 McKelligon Canyon off Alabama Street. Performances begin at 6 p.m. on the El Paso Community College CTE Patio Stage, followed at 7 p.m. with the main act in the amphitheater. Admission is free, but seating is limited.
Music schedule:
- May 9: Mariachi Los Arrieros, main stage / Tony Ramirez, patio stage.
- May 16: Dusty Low / Josh Marin
- May 23: Prime Rocks / The Locomotion Style Band
- May 30: Rocketman Experience: Tom’s Elton Tribute / The Retroz
- June 6: Azucar / Abraham Marinelarena
- June 13: Electric Dave Orchestra / Daniel Villasenor
- June 20: Sonora Skandalo / Aura
- June 27: Jim Ward / Ray Arreola
- July 11: Jezzika y Los Amores Prohibidos Tribute to Selena / Gabrielle Torres
- July 18: The Roulettes / Joshua Lucero & Midnight Vibe
- July 25: Celebration / Stellar
- Aug. 1: Fungi Mungle / Sam Barlow
Information: Cool Canyon Nights
Mexican American Cultural Center Meet and Greet
The Mexican American Cultural Center will host a meet-and-greet for the public to learn about the center set to open later this year. The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the El Paso Museum of History, 510 N. Santa Fe St. The public can share suggestions on programming for the center with staff.
The $25.3 million MAAC is part of the $473 million bond approved by voters in 2012 and aims to celebrate the border culture and history of Mexican Americans. The MAAC is under construction at the El Paso Main Library in Downtown.
Information: MACC on Facebook and Instagram
New Name: El Fresco Music Series
Formerly the Al Fresco! Fridays, the local concert series at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center Plaza in Downtown is now the El Fresco Music Series. The series has been condensed to be held only once a month.
The outdoor concerts kick off Friday, May 10, and run through August, featuring local artists representing different genres and themes. The concerts are from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.
- May 10: Latin Music Night
- June 14: Funk Night
- July 19: Country Music Night
- August 9: Rock Night
Information: El Paso Live
Juried UTEP Student Art Exhibition
The Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts at UTEP is holding an opening ceremony for its annual Juried Student Art Exhibition from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10. The event is at the center at the University of Texas at El Paso, 500 W. University Ave.
The exhibit features art and design by undergraduate students in the Department of Art in various mediums, including painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, metals, printmaking and graphic design. The exhibit is on display through July 11. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Information: Rubin Center
Other Area Events:
El Paso Matters Book Club: The moderated discussion with baseball announcer and author Tim Hagerty about his book “Tales from the Dugout” is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Clardy Fox Library, 5515 Robert Alva Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Information: El Paso Matters Book Club.
State Line Music Series: The music series is in full swing at the State Line, 1222 Sunland Park Dr., on Wednesdays now through July 31. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Information: The State Line
