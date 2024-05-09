Cool Canyon Nights, El Fresco take music outdoors for summer

by Cindy Ramirez, El Paso Matters

May 8, 2024

Here’s a roundup of some culture and civic events in the borderland in the coming week.

Cool Canyon Nights Music Series

The 2024 season of Cool Canyon Nights kicks off on Thursday, May 9, at the McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater with Mariachi Los Arrieros on the main stage. Other performers this year include Sonora Skandalo, Jim Ward and Fungi Mungle.

The series runs every Thursday through Aug. 1 at the canyon, 1 McKelligon Canyon off Alabama Street. Performances begin at 6 p.m. on the El Paso Community College CTE Patio Stage, followed at 7 p.m. with the main act in the amphitheater. Admission is free, but seating is limited.

Music schedule:

May 9: Mariachi Los Arrieros, main stage / Tony Ramirez, patio stage.

May 16: Dusty Low / Josh Marin

May 23: Prime Rocks / The Locomotion Style Band

May 30: Rocketman Experience: Tom’s Elton Tribute / The Retroz

June 6: Azucar / Abraham Marinelarena

June 13: Electric Dave Orchestra / Daniel Villasenor

June 20: Sonora Skandalo / Aura

June 27: Jim Ward / Ray Arreola

July 11: Jezzika y Los Amores Prohibidos Tribute to Selena / Gabrielle Torres

July 18: The Roulettes / Joshua Lucero & Midnight Vibe

July 25: Celebration / Stellar

Aug. 1: Fungi Mungle / Sam Barlow

Information: Cool Canyon Nights

A rendition of the Mexican American Cultural Center in Downtown El Paso set to open in 2024. (Courtesy city of El Paso)

Mexican American Cultural Center Meet and Greet

The Mexican American Cultural Center will host a meet-and-greet for the public to learn about the center set to open later this year. The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at the El Paso Museum of History, 510 N. Santa Fe St. The public can share suggestions on programming for the center with staff.

The $25.3 million MAAC is part of the $473 million bond approved by voters in 2012 and aims to celebrate the border culture and history of Mexican Americans. The MAAC is under construction at the El Paso Main Library in Downtown.

Information: MACC on Facebook and Instagram

El Paso music artist Jessica Flores performs during an Al Fresco! Fridays event in 2022. The summer music series at the Convention Center Plaza has been renamed El Fresco Music Series for 2024. (Courtesy El Paso Live)

New Name: El Fresco Music Series

Formerly the Al Fresco! Fridays, the local concert series at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center Plaza in Downtown is now the El Fresco Music Series. The series has been condensed to be held only once a month.

The outdoor concerts kick off Friday, May 10, and run through August, featuring local artists representing different genres and themes. The concerts are from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

May 10: Latin Music Night

June 14: Funk Night

July 19: Country Music Night

August 9: Rock Night

Information: El Paso Live

Juried UTEP Student Art Exhibition

The Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts at UTEP is holding an opening ceremony for its annual Juried Student Art Exhibition from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10. The event is at the center at the University of Texas at El Paso, 500 W. University Ave.

The exhibit features art and design by undergraduate students in the Department of Art in various mediums, including painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, metals, printmaking and graphic design. The exhibit is on display through July 11. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Information: Rubin Center

Other Area Events:

El Paso Matters Book Club: The moderated discussion with baseball announcer and author Tim Hagerty about his book “Tales from the Dugout” is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Clardy Fox Library, 5515 Robert Alva Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Information: El Paso Matters Book Club.

State Line Music Series: The music series is in full swing at the State Line, 1222 Sunland Park Dr., on Wednesdays now through July 31. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Information: The State Line

This article first appeared on El Paso Matters and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.