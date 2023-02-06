Skip to Content
Entertainment
By
Published 8:14 AM

Bad Bunny Wins Best Música Urbana Album For ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ at 2023 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, California-- Bad Bunny won the GRAMMY for Best Música Urbana Album for 'Un Verano Sin Ti' at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Rauw Alejandro, Daddy Yankee, Farruko, and Maluma were the other nominees in the prestigious category.

He opened the Grammys stage performing a mash up of “El Apagon” and “Despues de la Playa”.

Bad Bunny also made history with his album as the first Spanish-language record to be nominated for Album of the Year.

His fourth record, "Un Verano Sin Ti", shot up the charts in a handful of countries upon its May 2022 debut, landing at Number 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S., the second of Bunny's records to hit that mark, and only the second all-Spanish language album to do so.

With more than 2 million copies sold, the album has also gone down as one of the best-selling non-English releases in U.S. history. 

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content