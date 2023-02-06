Bad Bunny Wins Best Música Urbana Album For ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ at 2023 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, California-- Bad Bunny won the GRAMMY for Best Música Urbana Album for 'Un Verano Sin Ti' at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Rauw Alejandro, Daddy Yankee, Farruko, and Maluma were the other nominees in the prestigious category.

He opened the Grammys stage performing a mash up of “El Apagon” and “Despues de la Playa”.

Bad Bunny also made history with his album as the first Spanish-language record to be nominated for Album of the Year.

His fourth record, "Un Verano Sin Ti", shot up the charts in a handful of countries upon its May 2022 debut, landing at Number 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S., the second of Bunny's records to hit that mark, and only the second all-Spanish language album to do so.

With more than 2 million copies sold, the album has also gone down as one of the best-selling non-English releases in U.S. history.