Harry Styles Wins Album Of The Year For ‘Harry’s House’ at 2023 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, California-- Harry Styles won Album of the Year, the biggest prize at Sunday's 65th Grammy Awards.

Starting off his acceptance speech with some curse words of disbelief, Styles delivered a heartfelt speech. "I’ve been so so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life," he said. "I think on nights like tonight it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as 'best' in music… This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice."

To add to the heartwarming moment, one of Styles' biggest fans, a 78-year-old woman named Reina from Sudbury, Ontario, got to present him with the award. He made sure to give her a massive hug upon arriving on stage.

ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, and Lizzo were the other nominees in the prestigious category.

Styles also won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for "Harry's House". Joining Styles on the stage were his primary co-producers on the album, Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon.

The singer’s third studio album, debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Charts and stayed at number 1 for 15 consecutive weeks.