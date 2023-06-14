Harry Styles Dominates Midyear Boxscore Charts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Harry Styles’ Love on Tour is at the top of Billboard Boxscore’s 2023 midyear charts.

Styles has been a constant presence on Billboard’s Top Tours chart, especially since the post-pandemic return of live music. He was No. 3 on 2021’s abridged year-end ranking, No. 21 on 2022’s. This year Styles is in the No. 1 spot.

The pop superstar topped admissions and sales tallies for the first time ever with $138.6 million and selling 1.2 million tickets during the tracking period.

On the Top Tours chart, he ranks just ahead of Elton John who edges out Coldplay. It marks the first time Harry has topped these charts solo.

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road continues to be a huge success.

Elton’s tour lands at No. 2 on Billboard Boxscore’s 2023 midyear charts. According to Billboard, Elton’s tour has brought in $138.2 million from 32 shows between November 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023, just .3% less than Harry’s 38 shows.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour topped the midyear charts in 2019 and 2020. It’s also held the top spot on the monthly chart seven times, the most of any other touring act.

When it comes to Top Ticket Sales, Elton lands at No. 5, selling 798,152 tickets, with Styles once again at No. 1.