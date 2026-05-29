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El Paso County requests proposals for management, operation of County Coliseum

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Published 3:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County said it's looking for firms to manage, operate, market and administrate the County Coliseum. Friday, the county sent a Request for Proposal process to keep continuity of operations while encouraging contractors to submit proposals.

The request means the county can solicit competitive proposals from qualified vendors for general services, consulting, operational support or contract work, according to the county.

The county is calling for "experienced contractors with a proven track record in managing government-owned facilities."

A pre-proposal conference and walk through will take place June 2a t 10 a.m. at the County Coliseum (4100 E. Paisano Dr.).

Proposals are due June 25 at 2 p.m., the county said.

ABC-7 has been following county commissioners' vote to move forward with the RFP process to find new management. The decision opens up the facility's management rights after 23 years under the current arrangement.

Interested contractors can send proposals as hard copies to the Purchasing Office at 800 E. Overland Ave.
Ste. 300 or electronically to epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.

More information on the request documents can be found here.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

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Gabrielle Lopez

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