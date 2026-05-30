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Downtown El Paso celebrates Selena’s legacy with music, food, and fun

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Published 11:21 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In Downtown El Paso, the Downtown Management District honors the legacy of Latina Pop and Tejano music artist Selena at the Second Annual Selena & Salsa.

The event happened from Saturday, May 30, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in Union Plaza, the free, family-friendly event will brought together music, culture, shopping, and bold flavors for one of Downtown’s most vibrant community celebrations.

Inspired by the legacy of Selena, Selena & Salsa featured 40+ market and food vendors, live entertainment by Jezzika Sax, a Selena look-alike contest, and a salsa tasting competition where attendees sampled and help crown the best salsa in the city.

The Downtown Management District is once again partnering with La Nube STEAM Discovery Center and the Mexican American Cultural Center to help bring the celebration to life.

Saturday's events are a continuation as apart of a even earlier celebration with the MACC Selena & Salsa Pre-Party on Friday, May 29, which gave the community another opportunity to celebrate Selena’s music and cultural impact ahead of Saturday’s main event in Union Plaza.

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Armando Ramirez

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