White Par-Tee on the Green at Butterfield Trail Golf Club in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You can Join the El Paso Chapter, The Links, Incorporated as they commence the new programming year with a drive towards impacting our community with a hole-in-one!

The event takes place on September 16th, 2023 from 06:00 p.m. to 09:00 p.m. Located at the Butterfield Trail Golf Club in El Paso.

Wear white, bring your picnic baskets, dancing shoes and enjoy fellowship and entertainment supporting mental health awareness programs in El Paso!