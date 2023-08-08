Skip to Content
Entertainment

White Par-Tee on the Green at Butterfield Trail Golf Club in El Paso

By
Published 1:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You can Join the El Paso Chapter, The Links, Incorporated as they commence the new programming year with a drive towards impacting our community with a hole-in-one!

The event takes place on September 16th, 2023 from 06:00 p.m. to 09:00 p.m. Located at the Butterfield Trail Golf Club in El Paso.

Wear white, bring your picnic baskets, dancing shoes and enjoy fellowship and entertainment supporting mental health awareness programs in El Paso!

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Michael Courier

Multimedia Journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content