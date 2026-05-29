Stunning images from the National Geographic Traveller UK photo competition

By Sam Peters, CNN

(CNN) — Pictures of a napping polar bear, the remnants of a rain shower in the Namib desert and a bustling dumpling stall in Seoul are among this year’s winners of the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition, capturing both extraordinary moments and daily life around the world.

Returning for its 15th year, the competition was divided into eight categories – Urban, People, Landscape, Wildlife, Food, Portfolio, Aerial and Rising Star.

Edward Hasler’s aerial photograph of the Namib desert was selected as the Grand Prize winner, earning him an 11-day photography expedition to British Columbia, Canada.

Ben Rowe, senior picture editor for National Geographic Traveller (UK) and one of the judges, said in a press release on Thursday: “The winning images make up a stunning group of photographs, offering unique perspectives on life around the world, from abstract landscapes and street food to busy city life and quiet, intimate moments. It’s a collection that inspires a desire to travel.”

Whilst some of the winners photographed high alpine peaks and arid deserts, others focused on scenes of daily life.

Zaeem Jafri won the Food category with his image of steaming dumplings and hungry customers at a food stall in Seoul. While Fred Forse’s highly commended image captured passengers aboard a cruise ship traveling from Southampton, UK, to Skjolden, Norway.

Other﻿ entries gave a new perspective on often photographed subjects.

Using a drone and a telephoto lens, Felix Belloin’s winning image in the Wildlife category captured a polar bear tucked into a crack in the ice, asleep.

Meanwhile, Lucas James Leal Martin’s highly commended image shows a nocturnal owl in Scotland during the day.

The winning images will be shown at an exhibition at London’s King’s Cross station between May 28 and July 12.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.