Disney on Ice is in El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Exciting news for Disney fans in El Paso! Disney on Ice is coming to town this weekend at the El Paso County Coliseum from October 4th to 8th.

This year they are bringing their all new production of Frozen and Encanto. Families can expect a cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs.

You can sing and dance along with characters like Mirabel, Isabela, Luisa, and more from Encanto. Join the adventure to find Elsa and enjoy the antics of Olaf.

For tickets and more info, check out the Disney on Ice website.