Sundays Get Spooky: A Sunday Funday at the Halloween House

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Meet the spirited couple at 3100 Jarvis Drive, El Paso, Texas, who have been turning their home into a Halloween wonderland since August. Their enthusiasm knows no bounds as they transform their residence into a dazzling spectacle of Halloween decorations.

Vanna Ocon and Jesse Ocon, the owners of the Halloween house, don't stop at Halloween, begin adorning their home with Halloween decorations, so extensive that, by the time the spookiest day of the year arrives, they're still not done. Every night until the final Halloween hour, their house is a dazzling spectacle of lights, ghouls, and eerie decor.

But this isn't just about Halloween. Vanna and Jesse extend their generosity to the community during the Christmas season. They give away a certain number of toys to spread joy to those in need.

The extensive lights, decorations, and ongoing displays for both Halloween and Christmas are a costly endeavor. If you'd like to support their fantastic efforts in gift giving, you can contribute by clicking here and reaching out to them, or you can visit their home where they've set up a donations box.

