Día de los Muertos: A celebration for the entire Borderland

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Day of the Dead, known in Spanish as Día de los Muertos, is a long-time Mexican tradition, but here on the border, we celebrate with a special flair.

With altares de muertos (altars for the dead), parades, and other festivities, Borderland residents aim to remember their ancestors by celebrating them at this time of the year.

Altars are the most common thing you can see during these celebrations, as people build and create a unique space to commemorate those loved ones who are not with us anymore.

The City of Juarez will host an event called Festival Tradiciones de Vida y Muerte where Borderland residents will see altars covered with flowers, lights, sugar skulls, and the famous pan de muerto (dead bread).

This event will happen Thursday, November 2 at 2 p.m. right behind the Juarez Cathedral Downtown.

Other parades will be happening around the city, along with the other long-time famous event at the Juarez University IADA campus where they are hosting an altares de muertos event as well.

El Paso and Las Cruces residents interested attending these events, especially the festival downtown, can cross the Paso del Norte Bridge for a quick and easy visit.