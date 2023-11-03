‘Free Solo’ filmmakers dive into fiction with thrilling swim drama ‘Nyad’
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
Filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin have given audiences thrilling, terrifying front-row seats to incredible feats of human ambition in their documentary work. From Alex Honnold’s white-knuckle climb up Yosemite’s El Capitan in the Oscar-winning “Free Solo” to “The Rescue,” their understanding of the personalities capable of such impossible accomplishments is unparalleled in filmed storytelling. It is not surprising, then, that they’d be interested and uniquely equipped to tell the story of Diana Nyad’s treacherous 110-mile swim from Cuba to Key West at age 64 for their first narrative film. “Nyad” is now available to watch on Netflix.