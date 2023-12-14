Skip to Content
Wu-Tang Clan announces Las Vegas residency

6:03 AM
6:20 AM

Grammy-nominated rap group, Wu-Tang Clan announced their first of its kind Las Vegas residency.

The group will be hosting the 2024 Super Bowl game on February 11th days before they're set to hit the stage in "Sin City."

They'll be performing at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on February 9th and 10th.

Additional performances will take place March 22nd and 23rd.

Tickets for "Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues, Las Vegas Residency" goes on sale Friday.

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

