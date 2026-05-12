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Julián Kalel returns to American Idol stage for duet with Luke Bryan

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Published 2:46 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso singer-songwriter Julián Kalel returned to the American Idol stage Monday night during the season's grand finale.

Nineteen-year-old Kalel sang a duet with country singer and judge Luke Bryan. The duo performed a Dwight Yoakam country classic, "A Thousand Miles From Nowhere."

In early April, Kalel was eliminated from the latest season on the talent show. He made it to the Top 14 contestants.

Kalel previously told ABC-7 his music aims to advocate for mental health, healing and hope.

The El Paso native earned a golden ticket on American Idol in February after auditioning a second time. Last year, Kalel stepped away from the stage to focus on his mental health.

Monday night's episode also named the show's latest champion, 25-year-old Hannah Harper.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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