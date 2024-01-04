El Paso Symphony Orchestra to perform Beethoven, Debussy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Symphony Orchestra plans to kickstart the second half of its 93rd season with "Fantastic Classics", a program featuring music from Mendelssohn, Beethoven, and Debussy. The show is scheduled for January 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre.

A free "Opening Notes" program will be held an hour before each performance at 6:30 p.m. at the Philanthropy Theatre. These sessions will allow listeners to learn more about the composers and songs featured in the show.

Husband-and-wife duo violinist Kurt Nikkanen and pianist Maria Asteriadou will join the El Paso Symphony Orchestra to perform certain selections during the show. The artists are presented in collaboration with El Paso Pro-Musica.

Tickets can be purchased on the El Paso Symphony Orchestra's website.