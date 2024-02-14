Exhibit celebrating Selena’s legacy opens at El Paso Museum of Art Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Starting Thursday, visit the El Paso Museum of Art's new exhibit, Siempre Selena, commemorating the legacy of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the Queen of Tejano Music.

"A Grammy Award-winning artist, Selena’s posthumous impact resonates globally in the realms of music, fashion, and pop culture," the museum explains on its website. "Her influence extends to El Paso, inspiring new generations and fostering a lasting connection with her legacy. This exhibition features monumental photographs by John Dyer, Selena-inspired costumes, and memorabilia contributed by the El Paso community."

An exhibit with the same name at the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio inspired this exhibit in El Paso. The Mellon Foundation, Wellpoint, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Texas Commission on the Arts, the El Paso Museum of Art Foundation, and the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department supported the exhibition's creation.

The exhibit will be open to museum patrons February 15, 2024 through February 9, 2025.