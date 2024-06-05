ABC-7 Xtra: Borderland bodybuilder gets acting role in major Hollywood movie

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This Thursday on ABC-7 at 10, get Xtra depth on the blockbuster film "Love Lies Bleeding."

The film is filled with A-list celebrities like Kristen Stewart and Ed Harris.

The film also features real-life bodybuilders, including one from the Borderland

57-year-old Las Cruces resident Beth Medina started lifting weights just five years ago.

The movie is about a woman trying to get to Las Vegas for a huge competition. She meets Kristen Stewart at the gym and starts a relationship with her.

"It is about bodybuilding and strength, and I think for women, a lot of women get in the gym and they don't really know exactly what to do with weight," Medina explained. "So it's very intimidating, but I think once you learn how to lift weights and how to work out correctly, you do feel a sense of power and a sense of pride and and confidence in yourself."

