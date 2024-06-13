Tejano music legend, TV host Johnny Canales dies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KVIA) -- Tejano music legend Johnny Canales has died.

His show's Facebook page posted the news today.

"He was more than just a beloved husband, father, TV host, musician, and entertainer; he was a beacon of hope and joy for countless people," the post said.

Canales is well known for having helped popularized legendary singer Selena on his show.

"His infectious charisma and dedication to promoting Latino music and culture left a large mark on the world," the post went on to say. "Johnny's spirit will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched and the legacy he built."

Canales' family had previously posted that he had been gravely ill in the weeks leading up to his death.