Catch Fourth of July fireworks, parades in El Paso; your guide to where you can use fireworks

by El Paso Matters Staff, El Paso Matters

June 28, 2024

As the Fourth of July approaches, El Paso and its surrounding areas are gearing up for a variety of festive celebrations.

From parades to fireworks displays, residents and visitors have a slew of options to celebrate Independence Day. Revelers are encouraged to check local regulations on fireworks use to ensure a safe holiday experience.

July Fourth events schedule

Where is it legal to pop or possess fireworks?

City of El Paso: It is illegal to pop any kind of fireworks within the city limits and they are illegal to possess. If caught, fireworks will be confiscated and fines can be up to $2,000.

It is illegal to pop any kind of fireworks within the city limits and they are illegal to possess. If caught, fireworks will be confiscated and fines can be up to $2,000. County of El Paso: Aerial fireworks that feature “skyrockets with sticks” or “missiles with fins” in any unincorporated areas of the county are banned this year. Some areas of Montana Vista, Fabens and Tornillo, as well as Canutillo and Vinton, are unincorporated.

Aerial fireworks that feature “skyrockets with sticks” or “missiles with fins” in any unincorporated areas of the county are banned this year. Some areas of Montana Vista, Fabens and Tornillo, as well as Canutillo and Vinton, are unincorporated. Town of Anthony, Texas: Fireworks cannot be popped in the town without a permit. Violators may face a fine of up to $100.

Fireworks cannot be popped in the town without a permit. Violators may face a fine of up to $100. Town of Clint: Fireworks are illegal in the Town of Clint punishable with a fine of up to $150.

Fireworks are illegal in the Town of Clint punishable with a fine of up to $150. Town of Horizon City: Fireworks are banned in the Horizon city limits and it is also illegal to possess and store them. Offenders may face misdemeanor charges and a fine of up to $500.

Fireworks are banned in the Horizon city limits and it is also illegal to possess and store them. Offenders may face misdemeanor charges and a fine of up to $500. City of San Elizario : The city applies the same laws as El Paso County. Any violation is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.

: The city applies the same laws as El Paso County. Any violation is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500. City of Socorro: It is illegal to possess or pop fireworks in any area not designated a safe zone; safe zones or other areas for igniting fireworks may be located within city parks if allowed by the city manager, according to the city ordinance.

Are sparklers safe? Fireworks safety tips

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission encourages the public to leave fireworks to the professionals, stating that eight fireworks-related deaths and some 15,000 injuries were reported in 2023 – 66% of them associated with fireworks misuse in the weeks before and after the July Fourth holiday. That year, firecrackers and sparklers accounted for 42% of emergency-treated injuries, with hands and fingers among the body parts sustaining the most injuries.

But if you plan to light fireworks where they’re legally permitted, the commission offers these safety tips:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Additionally, the National Fire Protection Association reminds people that sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees, enough to melt some metals. Sparklers account for more than 25% of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries, the association reports.

Instead of sparklers, consider safer alternatives, such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers.

Keeping your pets safe

Here are some tips from the Humane Society of the United States on keeping your pets safe and calm during Fourth of July celebrations:

Leave your pets indoors with a radio or television on to minimize the shock of the loud noises that fireworks may give off.

If your pet gets anxious around loud noises, talk to your vet for help on medications or to give suggestions on how to alleviate a pet’s anxiety.

Keep your pets’ collar and nametag on, and get your pet microchipped. Animals may take desperate measures to escape if frightened by loud noises. Name tags and microchips help identify your pet if they get lost.

The El Paso County Animal Welfare department is holding two free microchip events prior to the Fourth of July.

Noon to 3 p.m. Friday, June 28, Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta Drive

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, Animal Welfare Department, 9521 Socorro Rd. Ste. B3

This article first appeared on El Paso Matters and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.