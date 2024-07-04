Ascarate Park Fourth of July celebration
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Independence Day celebrations are going on all around the city. Ascarate Park's celebrations will go from 3p-11p at 6900 Delta Dr El Paso.
The fireworks show starts at 9:20p, but leading up to the main event, attendees are able to swim at Ascarate Pool from 12p- 5p the entrance fee is $3 for adults and $ 2 for kids (cash only).
A variety of food trucks vendors will be there between 3p-10p. Gates will close at 8p for safety during the firework show.
ASCARATE PARK TIP
- Drink plenty of water
- Use trash bags to secure trash throughout the day
- If using a charcoal grill, please wet ashes and dispose of them safely
- Do not block any roadways or hold parking spots
- Do not feed animal, keep a safe distance from geese and other aggressive wildlife
PROHIBITED ITEMS
- Alcohol
- Glass containers
- Vapes
Tune in to ABC-7 at 5pm and 6pm as we will be lives with El Pasoans for the festivities.