Ascarate Park Fourth of July celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Independence Day celebrations are going on all around the city. Ascarate Park's celebrations will go from 3p-11p at 6900 Delta Dr El Paso.

The fireworks show starts at 9:20p, but leading up to the main event, attendees are able to swim at Ascarate Pool from 12p- 5p the entrance fee is $3 for adults and $ 2 for kids (cash only).

A variety of food trucks vendors will be there between 3p-10p. Gates will close at 8p for safety during the firework show.

ASCARATE PARK TIP

Drink plenty of water

Use trash bags to secure trash throughout the day

If using a charcoal grill, please wet ashes and dispose of them safely

Do not block any roadways or hold parking spots

Do not feed animal, keep a safe distance from geese and other aggressive wildlife

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Alcohol

Glass containers

Vapes

Tune in to ABC-7 at 5pm and 6pm as we will be lives with El Pasoans for the festivities.