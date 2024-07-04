Skip to Content
Entertainment

Ascarate Park Fourth of July celebration

KVIA, File
By
New
Published 2:53 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Independence Day celebrations are going on all around the city. Ascarate Park's celebrations will go from 3p-11p at 6900 Delta Dr El Paso.

The fireworks show starts at 9:20p, but leading up to the main event, attendees are able to swim at Ascarate Pool from 12p- 5p the entrance fee is $3 for adults and $ 2 for kids (cash only).

A variety of food trucks vendors will be there between 3p-10p. Gates will close at 8p for safety during the firework show.

ASCARATE PARK TIP

  • Drink plenty of water
  • Use trash bags to secure trash throughout the day
  • If using a charcoal grill, please wet ashes and dispose of them safely
  • Do not block any roadways or hold parking spots
  • Do not feed animal, keep a safe distance from geese and other aggressive wildlife

PROHIBITED ITEMS

  • Alcohol
  • Glass containers
  • Vapes

Tune in to ABC-7 at 5pm and 6pm as we will be lives with El Pasoans for the festivities.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content