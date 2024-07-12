City Invites Community to Celebrate Parks and Recreation Month

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month during July by visiting their neighborhood park or recreation center. The Department hosts a variety of family-friendly activities all month long at the recreation centers, including a campout, sports tournaments, kite days, workshops, sports tournaments, and several other events.

Among the activities planned during Parks and Recreation Month is a Family Night Campout happening on Friday, July 19, at Galatzan Park, 650 Wallenberg Dr. The family-friendly event promises a night of pure fun and enjoyment, with activities such as learning how to set up a camp, stargazing, songs around a campfire, movies, recreational swimming, and more. The event includes a sleepover inside the Galatzan Recreation Center and Polly Harris Senior Center.

The fee is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12, and $5 for adults over 60. For more information, call (915) 212-0733 or visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov/parks.