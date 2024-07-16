Skip to Content
Warner Brothers donates set items El Paso Habitat for Humanity after filming

Habitat for Humanity ReStore El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Warner Brothers donated several items used in the filming of one of its new movies to Habitat for Humanity's ReStore in El Paso.

The movie, staring Leonardo DiCaprio, has been filming in the Sun City. ABC-7 is working to learn additional information, such as the title of the film and the release date.

"These are amazing problems to have! We have so much to go through and sort that has been donated by Warner Brothers," the ReStore explained on social media. "We are beyond thankful for their generous donations. They have made many trips to our store with their truck full of items."

