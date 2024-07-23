Skip to Content
Kate Flannery, who played Meredith on ‘The Office,’ to meet fans at August 1 Chihuahuas game

El Paso Chihuahuas
Published 1:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kate Flannery, known for her role as Meredith Palmer in the hit TV show "The Office," will be at the Chihuahuas game on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

The first 75 fans to buy the ticket add-on, starting at 5:15 PM, will get to attend an exclusive meet and greet with Flannery.

Fans will also get the chance to meet Flannery from the start of the game until 8:10 PM

The Chihuahuas will take on Oklahoma City. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

"Get ready to laugh as Kate Flannery, known for her hilarious role as Meredith Palmer on '"'The Office,' makes a special appearance at the Chihuahuas game! The actress and comedian will be bringing her wit and charm to the ballpark for an unforgettable evening of fun."

Emma Hoggard

