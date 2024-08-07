$15 million soundstage for film, TV production to be built on NMSU’s campus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The film industry continues to grow in Las Cruces, and a new investment from the New Mexico Economic Development Department may help it launch to the next level.

Film Las Cruces announced in a news release Tuesday that plans to build the 36,400 square-foot soundstage complex were underway.

The NMSU Board of Regents announced back in June that they had unanimously approved an agreement between the NMEDD, NMSU, and Arrowhead Center for construction.

According to the release, soundstages are "large, soundproofed buildings that provide an essential capability for films to create sets in sound and lighting controlled environments."

NMSU professor Ross Marks tells ABC-7 they're typically used for film and TV sets that use the same filming location for extended periods of time.

While Marks couldn't name any specific names, he says NMSU is already in talks with several large production companies that are interested in using the soundstage for large-scale TV shows and movies.

He says NMSU and DACC Creative Media students will also have the chance to work alongside these productions as paid interns.

The project is expected to draw in millions of dollars to the region.