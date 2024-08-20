El Paso County honors 72-year-old Marissa Teijo for inspiring achievements

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County recently honored Marissa Teijo, a 72-year-old bodybuilder and pageant contestant, for her remarkable achievements and inspiring impact.

According to Teijo, this recognition highlights her role in motivating women both nationally and internationally, particularly through her participation in the Miss Texas USA pageant.

Her dedication has opened doors to interviews, collaborations, and commercial opportunities, reflecting the supportive spirit of the El Paso community.

Marissa first gained widespread attention on ABC-7, making history as the oldest contestant at 71 years old.

Her story went viral, and she has since received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback on social media.

Many have shared how her journey has inspired them to pursue their own fitness and health goals.

Though she didn’t win the crown, Teijo considers her true victory to be in personal growth and resilience, resonating with countless individuals across the country and world.