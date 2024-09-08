Skip to Content
SoldierCon returns with three days of fun and special guests in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --SoldierCon, an event established in 2015 to support military families facing financial challenges, has grown significantly over the years.

Originally held at military installations, it now moves to larger public venues, with this year's event taking place at the Starlight Convention Center in El Paso, Texas.

The convention, back after the COVID-19 pandemic, featured three days of engaging activities including car shows, cosplay contests, and stunt exhibitions.

Highlights included a thrilling costume contest with characters like Chewbacca and Darth Vader, and appearances by notable voice actors Scott Dreier and Vic Mignogna.

The event not only drew local attendees but also welcomed visitors from across the country and beyond, reflecting the positive impact of SoldierCon on the community.

