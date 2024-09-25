El Paso events: UTEP Florafest, EP Film Fest, Way Out West Fest and more

Here’s a roundup of some culture and civic events in the borderland in the coming week.

UTEP FloraFest

The fall FloraFest native plant sale returns Saturday, Sept. 28, to the University of Texas at El Paso campus offering a chance to support the Chihuahuan Desert Gardens while enhancing your home through the purchase of water-conserving native plants. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at UTEP’s Undergraduate Learning Center plaza. FloraFest serves as the primary fundraiser for the gardens’ maintenance and operations. Shoppers will also have the opportunity to consult with local Master Gardeners and plant experts on how to care for their new plants, many of which are not typically available at local nurseries. Only credit and debit card payments will be accepted. Information: utep.edu

El Paso Film Festival

​​The El Paso Film Festival will showcase a variety of independent films, panels and special events Sept. 26-28 throughout Downtown. Recognized as one of MovieMaker Magazine’s top 50 festivals worth the entry fee, the El Paso Film Festival will feature screenings at the Philanthropy Theatre inside the Plaza Theatre and the El Paso Museum of Art, along with free industry panels hosted by Creative El Paso at the Plaza Theatre. Attendees can expect exclusive premieres, including a local film showcase, and discussions with filmmakers and actors. Information and tickets: elpasofilmfestival.org

Way Out West Fest

The Way Out West Fest returns to Downtown El Paso with a revamped layout and a lineup beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. Now in its eighth year, the festival has partnered with Destination El Paso to expand its footprint, incorporating the El Paso Convention Center’s outdoor plaza and surrounding streets.

Headlined by country music star Billy Currington, the Way out West Fest lineup includes special guests include Chase Bryant, Kassi Ashton and Trea Landon. The Independent Nation Stage will feature Mariachi Flores Femenil, Josh Marin, Damian Isaac, Joe Barron, Brian Mars and Johnny Kage.

The Way Out West Festival returns to Downtown El Paso with a revamped layout and a lineup headlined by country music star Billy Currington beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

Tickets are available through the festival website, Ticketmaster, or the Plaza Theatre Box Office, with military discounts offered via GovX.com. Information, schedule and tickets: epwayoutwest.com.

Merienda Talk at the Museum of History

The El Paso Museum of History, 510 N. Santa Fe St., invites the public to join “Merienda Talk: Women in the Punk Scene” at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. This free event, part of the museum’s “Musica Sin Fronteras” exhibit, will explore the history and role of women in the border region’s punk scene. Marina Monsisvais, host of KTEP’s State of the Arts, will serve as moderator of a panel that includes Tara Marin Lopez, Lindy Hernandez and Bobbie Welch. The discussion will address how Chicanx identities, border life and local acts shape larger national narratives. The event also will be livestreamed on the museum’s Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Information: epmuseumofhistory.org

El Paso Locomotive Hosts Pups at the Pitch

The El Paso Locomotive FC invites soccer fans and their furry companions to “Pups at the Pitch” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Southwest University Park. Attendees can watch a United Soccer League Championship match as the Locomotive takes on North Carolina FC, with the first 1,500 ticket holders receiving a free team T-shirt. Dogs attending the game will receive a matching bandana while supplies last. Gates open at 11:45 a.m. for season ticket holders and noon for the general public. Information and tickets: eplocomotivefc.com

La Nube STEAM Discovery Center in Downtown El Paso (Courtesy La Nube)

‘Our World Day of Play’ at La Nube

La Nube STEAM Discovery Center will host “Our World Day of Play” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, transforming Main Street Downtown into a block party filled with activities for kids and families. Partnering with the Association of Children’s Museums and Nickelodeon, the event will feature STEAM activities, food trucks, community booths and a chance to enjoy the classic Nickelodeon slime experience. All outdoor activities are free and open to the public, while general admission tickets for admission to the museum, located at 201 W. Main Drive, are available for purchase online. Information: la-nube.org.

Criticalmass Mural Ride

The Criticalmass Mural Ride invites the community to explore El Paso’s art and history on wheels from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Starting at San Jacinto Plaza, participants on bikes and skates will embark on a three-hour tour through Duranguito, Segundo Barrio and Barrio Chamizal, celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month. Along the route, attendees will discover murals and hear stories of resilience in the city’s oldest neighborhoods. The ride departs at 6 p.m. and is open to all.

Capital Improvement Bond Community Meetings ContinueEl Paso County continues its capital improvement bond community meetings for Phase 3 with multiple sessions scheduled this week. These include in-person meetings scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the El Paso County Courthouse, and 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Ascarate Park. A virtual option will be available for Thursday’s meeting. Information: capital.epcounty.com.