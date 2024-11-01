Migrants in Juárez celebrate Day of the Dead at “Festival de Calaveritas”

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The state of Chihuahua gathered over 200 migrants at the “Living Migrant Calaveritas Festival, Sowing Roots in Distant Lands”, to start celebrations of the Day of the Dead in Juárez.

The event aimed to promote a space of interculturality through Mexican traditions.

Officials, authorities and migrants at the Center for Comprehensive Care of Migrants (CAIM) where they hosted people from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Cuba, Haiti, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Brazil.

The festival included a workshop on literary calaveritas, the presentation of a teatrino, reading stories, making masks workshop, and a panel discussion about celebrating the Day of the Dead in other countries.

A culinary tasting and gastronomic contest called “With corn from my country”, and the Catrinas contest happened too

The Coordinator of the State Population Council (COESPO), Enrique Valenzuela, highlighted that in Ciudad Juárez there is a community tending to interculturality.

Brenda Rodríguez, the state's Culture Deputy Secretary, recalled the importance of cultural expressions that characterize Chihuahua and give a sister identity, in addition to giving a sense of belonging, even during the most difficult scenarios.