J Balvin to perform in El Paso April 2025
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Colombian artist J Balvin will perform in El Paso April 26, 2025. The concert is scheduled to happen at the Don Haskins Center as part of J Balvin's Back To The Rayo Tour.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at the following times:
Artist Presale
- Starts Wed, Nov 20 @ 09:00 am MST
- Ends Thu, Nov 21 @ 08:59 am MST
CMN Presale
- Starts Wed, Nov 20 @ 10:00 am MST
- Ends Thu, Nov 21 @ 08:59 am MST
TM Presale
- Starts Wed, Nov 20 @ 10:00 am MST
- Ends Thu, Nov 21 @ 08:59 am MST
Venue Presale
- Starts Wed, Nov 20 @ 10:00 am MST
- Ends Thu, Nov 21 @ 08:59 am MST
Onsale to General Public
- Starts Thu, Nov 21 @ 09:00 am MST
J Balvin's tour is set to begin in Atlanta in March and wrap up in Portland in May.