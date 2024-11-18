J Balvin to perform in El Paso April 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Colombian artist J Balvin will perform in El Paso April 26, 2025. The concert is scheduled to happen at the Don Haskins Center as part of J Balvin's Back To The Rayo Tour.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at the following times:

Artist Presale

Starts Wed, Nov 20 @ 09:00 am MST

Ends Thu, Nov 21 @ 08:59 am MST

CMN Presale

Starts Wed, Nov 20 @ 10:00 am MST

Ends Thu, Nov 21 @ 08:59 am MST

TM Presale

Starts Wed, Nov 20 @ 10:00 am MST

Ends Thu, Nov 21 @ 08:59 am MST

Venue Presale

Starts Wed, Nov 20 @ 10:00 am MST

Ends Thu, Nov 21 @ 08:59 am MST

Onsale to General Public

Starts Thu, Nov 21 @ 09:00 am MST

J Balvin's tour is set to begin in Atlanta in March and wrap up in Portland in May.