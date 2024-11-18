Skip to Content
Entertainment

J Balvin to perform in El Paso April 2025

Ticketmaster
By
Published 12:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Colombian artist J Balvin will perform in El Paso April 26, 2025. The concert is scheduled to happen at the Don Haskins Center as part of J Balvin's Back To The Rayo Tour.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at the following times:

Artist Presale

  • Starts Wed, Nov 20 @ 09:00 am MST
  • Ends Thu, Nov 21 @ 08:59 am MST

CMN Presale

  • Starts Wed, Nov 20 @ 10:00 am MST
  • Ends Thu, Nov 21 @ 08:59 am MST

TM Presale

  • Starts Wed, Nov 20 @ 10:00 am MST
  • Ends Thu, Nov 21 @ 08:59 am MST

Venue Presale

  • Starts Wed, Nov 20 @ 10:00 am MST
  • Ends Thu, Nov 21 @ 08:59 am MST

Onsale to General Public

  • Starts Thu, Nov 21 @ 09:00 am MST

Click here for more details.

J Balvin's tour is set to begin in Atlanta in March and wrap up in Portland in May.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content