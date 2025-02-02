El Paso viewer shares Chihuahua’s winter prediction

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A viewer has given El Paso its own version of Punxsutawney Phil! Ben Avalos sent in a photo of his Chihuahua, Luna, declaring her the city’s official weather predictor.

Since there are no groundhogs in the Borderland, Luna stepped up to carry on the tradition. According to Ben, she saw her shadow this morning—meaning her forecast calls for six more weeks of winter.

Whether you believe in weather-predicting pets or not, one thing is for sure—El Paso has its own fun spin on Groundhog Day!