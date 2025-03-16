Winds, dust storms hit Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is experiencing more frequent dust storms than usual this season, with meteorologists pointing to dry conditions and human activity as key factors.

Last year’s monsoon rainfall was below normal, and low winter precipitation has contributed to a strong drought. National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Hefner says agricultural activity is also playing a role in disturbing soil, leading to more dust storms.

"Probably agriculture. So it's disturbing the dirt, the soil. And we can see on satellite source regions where all these plumes start," Hefner said.

Typically, the region sees two to three dust days in the early months of the year. But this March alone, there have already been eight days of blowing dust.

Another wind event is expected Tuesday, bringing more gusty conditions and possible dust storms. Hefner says it doesn’t take much wind for sand and dust to be lifted into the air.

"It doesn't seem to take a lot because we're so dry."

Meteorologists advise drivers to stay cautious in low-visibility conditions and avoid stopping on the road during a dust storm. If caught in one, experts recommend pulling over, turning off headlights, and waiting for conditions to improve.