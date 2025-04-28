El Paso’s real-life highway heroes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today is National Superhero Day — and while you might not see capes flying across El Paso’s highways, there’s a team working hard behind the scenes to keep drivers safe.

The Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) program, launched in June 2020 by TxDOT’s El Paso District, is designed to improve safety for motorists and first responders. Specially trained staff in clearly marked patrol vehicles assist drivers on I-10, Loop 375, and US 54 across El Paso County.

The crews offer help at no cost. Their services include emergency traffic control at crash scenes, clearing light debris, moving minor crashes off the road, removing stalled vehicles, providing gas, water, and battery jump starts, even making minor repairs. They also offer stranded motorists access to drinking water and cell phone service if needed.

The HERO fleet operates weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with its own dispatch system. Assistance can also be requested by calling 915-790-HERO (4376).

HERO units are often first on scene, helping prevent secondary crashes and easing congestion while emergency crews respond. HERO program helps law enforcement by handling calls for stranded drivers quickly — often before officers can even be dispatched.

Drivers are reminded to follow Texas’ Move Over or Slow Down law. Motorists must move over a lane or slow by 20 mph when approaching emergency vehicles, law enforcement, tow trucks, or TxDOT vehicles with flashing lights.

As El Paso celebrates National Superhero Day, officials say it’s a good time to remember the HERO units making a difference every day on the roads.