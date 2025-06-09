Sly Stone, pioneering funk musician, dead at 82

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Sly Stone, the influential but enigmatic funk-rock star whose soulful, socially conscious recordings altered the course of popular music before he abruptly retreated from the spotlight and became the J.D. Salinger of rock, has died, his family announced Monday.

He was 82.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone,” according to a statement from his family. “After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.”

“Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music,” their statement continued. “His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable. In a testament to his enduring creative spirit, Sly recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course, which follows a memoir published in 2024.”

Born Sylvester Stewart in Denton, Texas, the second of five children his family was affiliated with the Church Of God In Christ (COGIC) and continued their involvement with the denomination following the family’s move to Vallejo, California.

He was eight years old when he and three of his siblings recorded a gospel single under the group name Stewart Four.

“A musical prodigy, he became known as Sly in early grade school, the result of a friend misspelling ‘Sylvester.’ He was adept at keyboards, guitar, bass, and drums by age eleven, and went on to perform in several high school bands,” according to his site. “One of these groups, the Viscaynes, boasted an integrated lineup, a fact that did not go unnoticed in the late 1950s. The group cut a few singles, and Sly also released a few singles as well during that period, working with his younger brother Freddie.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.