Classic cars, culture, and community unite

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Rockabilly Kustom Kar Show revved up the Borderland this weekend, drawing a large crowd to downtown El Paso.

The nonprofit event featured more than 300 classic and custom cars, live music, food trucks, and a career fair — all while supporting community engagement and youth outreach.

Organizers say the show also raised awareness for Gold Out El Paso, a nonprofit helping local families of children battling cancer.

Since 2022, the group has assisted nearly 40 families with essential needs like food, travel, and medical expenses.