Classic cars, culture, and community unite

Published 6:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Rockabilly Kustom Kar Show revved up the Borderland this weekend, drawing a large crowd to downtown El Paso.

The nonprofit event featured more than 300 classic and custom cars, live music, food trucks, and a career fair — all while supporting community engagement and youth outreach.

Organizers say the show also raised awareness for Gold Out El Paso, a nonprofit helping local families of children battling cancer.

Since 2022, the group has assisted nearly 40 families with essential needs like food, travel, and medical expenses.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

