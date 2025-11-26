ABC-7 Do-Gooder: El Pasoan fosters abandoned animals out of family home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --After a lifetime of loving animals, one El Pasoan is taking fostering to a whole new level. Housing 20 animals and offering many of them support through medical treatment.

"When she brought him to me, I it was so heartbreaking, " said Terry Meraz

She is talking about Pecan, just one of the many animals she has helped.

"This little dog. You could barely see his eyes," said Meraz. "We thought they had beaten him with a bat."

She shelters animals whose spirits were once broken, but with continued love and care makes them whole again.

"He made it and, he got adopted. And he's got a nice family, a beautiful family," said Meraz

"Animals are so loving, so patient, how could anybody hurt them."

Meraz has a love for animals that runs deep.

"Growing up, I always loved dogs, but my mom never let us have any animal at the time." "My mom says when you leave my house, you can have whatever you want," said Meraz, "That's where it started."

Terry made her love for animals a way of life. Fostering straight from her family home. She created "A Home to Bark and Purr" in 2018. She currently has 20 dogs in her care. For her efforts to help bring a voice to the voiceless terry has been selected as this months ABC-7 Do-Gooder.

"Organizations like this. I think it's a tremendous honor for us to give back to the people who do good for this community, " said Oscar Mendez with Mendez, Isaac, Joudi PLLC.

Terry plans to use the award at "A Home to Bark and Purr" to help cover medical expenses.

"Everybody that is interested in rescuing, animals, we all need help. Either by volunteering, by fostering, maybe picking up a dog somewhere," said Meraz.

You can nominate someone who makes a difference in the community like Terry Meraz for ABC-7 Do-Gooder. Just follow this link to the submission form on kvia.com.

