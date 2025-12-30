Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta kicks off at El Paso Convention Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta is the first big event the public can go to before the big game kicks off on New Years Eve.

The event takes place from 4 to 10 p.m. at the El Paso Convention Center. It will begin with a mariachi performance welcoming everyone, then Sun Bowl Association President Bernie Olivas will give an address to the everyone around 4:30.

A parade with the ASU and Duke marching bands will take place at 5:30 and go through downtown before a Battle of the Bands between the two at 6:15.

From 7-10 will be the Fan Fiesta After Dark, where live performances will continue throughout the evening.

ABC-7 will have a full live report from the event on ABC-7 at 4 and in our evening newscasts.