Borderland rings in 2026 with Star Drop, Chile Drop

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Last night the Borderland rang in the new year with two midnight events.

El Paso celebrated with the New Year's Eve Star Drop in San Jacinto Plaza, while the City of the Crosses celebrated with the Las Cruces Chile Drop 2025.

ABC-7 was at both of the events and brought you complete team coverage of the celebrations. We spoke to El Pasoans attending the Star Drop, who said that this year's event was even better than last year. The festivities started early in the night at San Jacinto Plaza and went all the way up until midnight. There was live music, entertainment, and of course the iconic star descending to start 2026.

In Las Cruces, ABC-7's Iris Garcia Barron had the honor of serving as the Grand Marshal of the Chile Drop. The big question on everyone's mind at the Chile Drop each year: will the chile light up red, green, or both? This year the giant light-up vegetable shone green. ABC-7 livestreamed the Chile Drop on kvia.com and the KVIA News App.

