Interpol to play Abraham Chavez Theatre in April 2026

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- American rock band Interpol is coming to El Paso!

El Paso Live just announced that Interpol will play the Abraham Chavez Theatre on April 14, 2026. They will be joined by Model/Actriz as the supporting act.

El Paso Live says that Venue Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 8 at 10 a.m. and that General On Sale tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 9 at 10 a.m.

Interpol is best known for their influential role in the post-punk revival of the early 2000. The band formed in the late 90s in Manhattan, New York.

Supporting act Model/Actriz is an American rock band formed in Boston, Massachusetts in 2016. Their alternative sound has been making waves for a number of years now.