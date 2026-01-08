Visit Las Cruces debuting balloon at 2026 Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally

MESILLA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Visit Las Cruces is debuting a new hot air balloon at the 2026 Mesilla Valley Balloon Rally.

The rally is happening over three days starting Friday, January 16. The festivities kick off on Friday with an event at the Downtown Plaza, located at 100 North Main Street, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Visit Las Cruces' new balloon will serve as a traveling ambassador for the city at this event, as well as at upcoming events across the state.

Courtesy: Visit Las Cruces

Visit Las Cruces' balloon will be set afloat on Saturday, January 17 at the Field of Dreams, located at 2300 Tashiro Drive, during the morning mass ascension, which starts around 7 a.m. when the sun comes up.

"A balloon glow will follow that evening where balloons will put on a static display to show off their nighttime glow," Visit Las Cruces said. "Gates will open at 5 p.m. with the glow beginning after sunset, around 6:30 p.m. Vendors will be present before and during the morning mass ascensions and the balloon glow."

Another sunrise mass ascension will happen on Sunday, January 18 from the Field of Dreams. That will mark the end of this year's rally.