K-Pop boyband BTS announces performance in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- BTS, the popular South Korean boyband has announced they'll be making a stop in the Sun City.

According to their tour schedule, BTS will be performing in El Paso May 2nd and May 3rd. The Sun City will be the fourth stop.

This is the group's first tour since their hiatus in late 2022.

This is set to be the biggest global K-pop tour of all time, spanning 34 regions and 79 different shows.

The group will be performing across several areas starting in April including Asia, North America, Europe, South America, etc. Other U.S. cities include Las Vegas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Arlington, Stanford. and more.

Army Membership Presale begins January 22nd. General ticket sale begins Saturday, January 24th.

Click here for ticket information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.