Shark Tank hosting open casting for Season 18

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Shark Tank is casting for Season 18, and El Pasoans are being invited to apply!

The nationwide search is open now. Interested applicants can apply until the end of April here.

Shark Tank has served as a launching pad for dozens of various successful businesses. Worldwide brands such as Poppi, Bombas, Scrub Daddy, and Cousin's Maine Lobster all got their start on the beloved ABC show.

"For almost two decades, Shark Tank has turned garage ideas into global powerhouses and elevated innovators from every corner of America. Now we’re ready for the next breakout success," a spokesperson for the show said.

El Paso business Wander Pillow already announced that they have been casted for Season 18.