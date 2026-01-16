El Paso native Amanda Ekery nominated for first Grammy for album rooted in border history

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso native Amanda Ekery is preparing to attend her first Grammy Awards after earning a nomination in the Best Album Notes category for her album Árabe, a project deeply rooted in the region’s shared Mexican and American history.

The Best Album Notes category recognizes extensive research and storytelling that helps contextualize music. Ekery’s album focuses on El Paso’s cultural identity, exploring its history, music and borderland experience.

Ekery spent five years working on Árabe, though her musical foundation was built much earlier in El Paso. She participated in the El Paso Youth Jazz Ensemble and the El Paso Youth Chorale, which at the time also served as the chorus for the El Paso Opera. She also played flute, performed in band and served as a drum major.

In 2018, Ekery moved to New York, but she continued traveling back and forth to El Paso while developing the album. Much of her research included interviews and time spent downtown, an area she says continues to inspire her artistic work.

“I did a lot of research in El Paso and did some interviews,” Ekery said. “I’m just really grateful to be able to share this with El Paso.”

As she prepares for Grammy week, Ekery says she is looking forward to experiencing the events surrounding the awards ceremony, including the red carpet. She plans to represent her hometown with style wearing custom boots from El Paso-based brand Rocketbuster.

“I’m excited to go to all the events,” she said. “This could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Beyond the recognition, Ekery hopes her journey will inspire the next generation of musicians, particularly young girls. Each year, she mentors students through her free summer program, El Paso Jazz Girls.

“There are such unique ways that women are working in music in El Paso,” Ekery said. “It’s really important for young girls to see that and to make those connections, so they know they can ask for advice or help if they need it.”

Árabe is available for purchase locally at Atomic Wax and Brave Book.