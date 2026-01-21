BTS Concert Sparks Hotel and Airbnb Price Surge in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As thousands of BTS fans travel to El Paso for the highly anticipated concert, hotel and short-term rental prices across the city are climbing sharply, leaving some locals and visitors questioning affordability and fairness during major events.

With demand surging, several downtown and West Side hotels are showing rates two to three times higher than typical weekend prices.

Short-term rental platforms are also reflecting the spike. Airbnb listings that normally range between $120 and $180 per night are appearing at $300 or more for the concert weekend.

Local residents say the surge has created challenges for people trying to book lodging for unrelated reasons — including family visits, medical appointments, or weekend travel planned months in advance. Others say the higher prices may discourage fans with limited budgets from staying in the city.

As fans continue to arrive and prices fluctuate, the conversation around major events and cost-of-living pressures remains front and center — especially for El Pasoans navigating rising expenses in an already tight housing and travel market.