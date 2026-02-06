City honors CFC impact

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has officially proclaimed February 3 as Combat Fighting Championship Community Impact Day, recognizing the local mixed martial arts organization for its growing influence on sports, youth, and the regional economy.

Founded by U.S. Air Force veteran Roland Rios and professional fighter Carlos Pacheco, CFC has grown into one of the Borderland’s premier MMA promotions, drawing fighters and fans from across the United States and Mexico while investing heavily in local businesses and events. Marco Vallejo Jr., CFC’s director of partnerships, says the organization is focused on building stronger community and business connections through sponsorships and live-event activations.

CFC leaders say the organization’s goal is to become the number one feeder league to the UFC, preparing fighters for the highest levels of professional competition while also emphasizing discipline, mentorship, and personal development.

Beyond the cage, the organization supports anti-bullying efforts, youth mentorship, and scholarship opportunities through the CFC Foundation, aiming to provide access and opportunity for underprivileged youth. City leaders say the designation highlights CFC’s role in building community pride, economic growth, and pathways for local athletes to succeed on a national stage.