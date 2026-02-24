City of El Paso, Destination El Paso ask for feedback on Film Commissioner job

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso and Destination El Paso want your help to shape the future of its Film Commissioner position. The job involves bringing "production attraction, workforce development and long-term industry growth" for El Paso's creative world.

Destination El Paso said it's looking for feedback from filmmakers and creative entrepreneurs, but other residents can also participate.

Participants can send anonymous feedback to the survey linked here. Submissions are accepted through March 2.



“We believe the strength of El Paso’s film and creative industries lies in the talent, experience, and

passion of our local community,” Executive Director of Visit El Paso Brooke Underwood said. “We are committed to listening first and building a leadership role that reflects the needs and ambitions of our creative ecosystem.”