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BTS kicks off reunion world tour; countdown to El Paso shows begins

BTS on the Billboard Music Awards
MGN
BTS on the Billboard Music Awards
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Published 10:22 AM

SEOUL -- BTS fans packed a stadium near Soul Thursday to see the K-pop band kick off their reunion tour.

The members, RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, returned to the stage to perform their latest album, "ARIRANG." The album marks a four-year hiatus since the members had their mandatory military service.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 have to perform up to 21 months of military service. BTS member Suga was the last to be discharged in June 2025.

BTS will perform in Korea until April 12 before traveling to Tokyo. After their Japan shows, the K-pop group will make its way to the U.S., performing for two nights in El Paso in May.

The sold-out concerts at the Sun Bowl Stadium have driven up anticipation and even hotel costs in the Sun City.

BTS will perform at the Sun Bowl Stadium May 2 and 3.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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