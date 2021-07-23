Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ listening event: Everything you need to know

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kanye West premiered his 10th studio album, “Donda,” during a listening event Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

It was the first original material from the provocative rapper since his Grammy-winning 2019 album “Jesus Is King.”

Here’s what you need to know about the sold out event that was streamed globally on Apple Music:

Ye took his time

He gave us a bit of Lauryn Hill flavor by not appearing until two hours after the event was supposed to kick off.

West is a known perfectionist when it comes to his art, so it could be that he was just putting some final details in place before he went on stage.

It was a family affair

He and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, may be getting a divorce, but she still supports him.

The reality star/entrepreneur was spotted in the house with their kids (they share four).

During the reunion show for her family’s reality series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which aired last month, Kardashian West talked about the state of their soon to be un-union.

“We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much,” she said. “That was my friend first, first and foremost for a long time so I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan.”

Her sister Khloe Kardashian was reportedly also there.

He let the music do the talking for him

West was silent, just playing his tracks.

Given how much he’s known for both his high energy shows and being outspoken, it was a totally different vibe for him.

The album is named for his beloved mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 in 2007 following cosmetic surgery.

West reunited with Jay-Z — on a song

The pair of superstar rappers go back since the 1990s when West produced for Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records.

They collaborated on the 2011 album “Watch the Throne” album and toured together.

But in recent years things appeared to be tense between the two.

Jay-Z talked about the strain in 2018 while talking to David Letterman on his Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” in which Jay-Z said West was his “brother.”

“We’re beyond friends. Like literally, my little brother is Kanye,” Jay-Z said. “And like your little brother, things happen sometimes.”

The following month West told radio host Charlamagne The God he had feelings about Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé, not appearing at his wedding to Kardashian.

“I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding,” West said. “I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding.”

On Thursday night Jay-Z could be heard rapping, “This might be the return of the Throne. Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus.”

“Donda” is expected to be released Friday.

