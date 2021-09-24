Christopher Meloni happily accepts being ‘zaddy of the moment’

CNN - Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Christopher Meloni has garnered many a fan in his role as detective Elliot Stabler on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and now “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

He is so popular that he’s been dubbed a “zaddy,” which is pretty much a hot dad.

“To the best of my ability, but maybe I’m the zaddy of the moment and I humbly accept that, thank you,” he told E!.

It didn’t hurt that the 60-year-old also showed off his impressive physique in a recent Men’s Health feature.

Another part of his appeal has been his chemistry with costar Mariska Hargitay, who plays detective Olivia Benson.

“I think because we’ve been together for so long and people have imbued our relationship that was always kind of hinted and teased at,” Meloni said. “So they get to fill in kind of the area, the blanks, the little cracks and crevices of who we are, what we are, what we’ve done and what we will do.”

The two of them together are so arresting!

