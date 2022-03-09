Cameron Diaz, still stunning, says she doesn’t care what she looks like anymore

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Since stepping back from acting, Cameron Diaz says she is now less focused on her appearance.

“I don’t care.” she said during a recent conversation on “Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers” podcast. “Literally, the last thing I think about on a daily basis, like maybe not at all during the day, is what I look like.”

Diaz, who turns 50 in August, said the focus on beauty in the entertainment industry felt toxic.

“You just start to pick yourself apart,” she said.

But her current attitude is more relaxed. Diaz joked she barely washes her face despite having “a billion products” in her home.

“Twice a month if I’m lucky, I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I better put this on. One time works, right?,'” she said. “Is that all I have to do? I’m just not in that place right now like where I put any energy (into worrying about it).”

And she’s not judging those who are into it.

“Again, I just go back to the trap of it all, especially in our society like what we value, what we think is important,” Diaz said. “Look. if it’s important to you that’s fine.”

Diaz, who began her career as a model and starred in multiple hit movies like “There’s Something About Mary,” is also a successful author and business woman. She said she can’t imagine returning to acting.

